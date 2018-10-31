Home Nation

Two killed, two injured in Varanasi mall shooting

The district police have launched an investigation and sealed the showroom. A pistol possibly left behind by the miscreants, and 13 used cartridges were recovered from the spot.

Published: 31st October 2018 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two people were killed and two others injured when unidentified armed men opened fire in a clothing store in a mall in Varanasi on Wednesday, police said. Those injured were admitted to the hospital and are critical, they added.

According to police officers familiar with the initial investigations, the assailants walked into the store in the crowded mall on Wednesday and asked to meet with a person, who has not been identified by the police yet. As one of them was brandishing a pistol, the store manager confronted him which reportedly led to a scuffle.

During the ensuing chaos, two accomplices of the armed man pulled out their own guns and opened fire indiscriminately. The trio then fled into the panicked crowd in the mall and are on the run, one of the officers added.

Senior district administration and police officials including District Magistrate Surendra Singh, Inspector General Vijay Singh Meena and Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni rushed to the scene of the incident.

Those injured were identified as Vishal Singh and Chandan Sharma. The deceased were identified as Sunil and Gopi. They were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The district police have launched an investigation and sealed the showroom. A pistol possibly left behind by the miscreants, and 13 used cartridges were recovered from the spot.

The police are also sifting through CCTV footage from the mall and the store to ascertain the identity of the killers. "Several teams have been set up and a manhunt has been launched...” said officers who were part of the investigation.

IG Meena claimed the initial probe indicated a dispute over discount as a cause for the incident. Police officials claimed that they were probing the incident keeping two theories in mind. One, that the scuffle was a result of an argument over the discount options at the store and the other that the assailants were known to the salesman at the store.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varanasi shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp