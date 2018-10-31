Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee remembers former PM Indira Gandhi on her 34th death anniversary

Published: 31st October 2018 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 34th death anniversary and lauded the former Prime Minister's contribution to the nation's economic development.

"Sincere tribute to former Prime Minister Indira ji on her death anniversary. We remember her great contribution to the nation and also her leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement, which she led by focussing on the relationship between disarmament and economic development," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

Bengal Congress leaders and activists also paid homage to the leader through various programmes and discussions in the party offices across the state.

Senior leaders, including state Congress president Somen Mitra and leader of opposition Abdul Mannan, garlanded the photograph of Gandhi at the party headquarters Vidhan Bhawan in central Kolkata and took part in a forum on the leader's contribution to the nation, party sources said.

Similar programmes were held in the Congress party offices across the districts.

Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, was born on November 19, 1917. She was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her bodyguards-- Satwant Singh and Beant Singh -- at her official residence.

