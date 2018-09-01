10th round of tripartite talks held in Manipur, next round in December

By PTI

IMPHAL: The 10th round of the tripartite talk between the Centre, Manipur government and United Naga Council (UNC) was held at the Senapati district headquarters town Saturday, a state government release said.

The talk was chaired by Satyendra Garg, joint secretary (NE), Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Manipur government was represented by Agriculture minister V Hangkhanlian, Education minister Thokchom Radheshyam, Public Health Engineering minister Losii Dikho, Tribal Affairs and Hills department secretary Athem Muivah and Revenue department secretary T Ranjit Singh, it said.

The UNC team was represented by NC president Gaidon Kamei, general secretary S Milan, All Naga Students` Association, Manipur president Joseph Adhani and Naga Women's Union president Asha Wungnam.

The UNC is the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur.

During the talk, the Manipur government requested for some more time to come out with a concrete proposal regarding the UNC's demand for roll-back the decision of the previous Ibobi Singh government to create seven new districts in the state.

It was decided in the meeting that the next meeting will be held in December.

The first round of tripartite talk was held on March 19, 2017, the release added.