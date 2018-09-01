Home Nation

Activists' arrests: Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil objects to Maharashtra ADG's presser

Vikhe-Patil on Saturday asked whether Param Bir Singh was a spokesperson of the Maharashtra government.

Published: 01st September 2018 09:53 PM

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLHAPUR: Senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil Saturday objected to Additional Director General of Police Param Bir Singh's press briefing on the arrests of Left-wing activists and asked if the ADG was a "spokesperson" of the Maharashtra government.

In a press conference in Mumbai Friday, Singh had claimed that police had "conclusive proof" to link the Left-wing activists arrested in June and this week to Maoists, saying one of them spoke of a "Rajiv Gandhi-type event to end Modi-raj".

Speaking on the police briefing, Vikhe-Patil said, "The matter is pending before the Supreme Court. The government should in fact have waited for the court's order. Despite that Pune Police Commissioner took a press conference. After that, the ADG did not have any reason to address a press conference."

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Congress' 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra'.

"The Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) who is also the state home minister could have addressed the media. But instead, Singh spoke to the press. Is he a spokesperson of the government?" Vikhe-Patil questioned.

He sought to know what the police wanted to achieve by conducting a press conference when there is a court hearing scheduled for next Thursday.

