Home Nation

Article 35-A row: Life limps back to normalcy after two-day strike in Kashmir

Business and other activities also resumed in the twin central Kashmir districts of Budgam and Ganderbal.

Published: 01st September 2018 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir

Image used for representational purposes (File | AP)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Life returned to normal on Saturday after remaining crippled for two days due to strike called by separatists against alleged attempts being made to abrogate Article 35-A.

Restrictions, which were imposed in the downtown and Shehar-e-Khas (SeK) as a precautionary measure on Monday, were lifted after two-days.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq and Mohammad Yaseen Malik, had called for a two-day strike from Thursday in view of Supreme Court (SC) hearing a plea challenging the validity of Article 35-A.

However, the Apex court on Friday, while hearing a number of writ petitions challenging the Article, adjourned the case till January 2019.

The article empowers the Jammu and Kashmir state's legislature to define "permanent residents" of the state and provides special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of the state.

Shops and business establishments are doing normal business and traffic on all routes was plying normally in summer capital, Srinagar, and other major towns and tehsil headquarters in the valley.

All the shops were open in the main business hubs in civil lines, including historic Lal Chowk, Gonikhan, Residency Road, Maulana Azad Road, Mahraj Bazar, Batamaloo, Iqbal Park, Dalgate, Regal Chowk and Budshah Chowk.

The situation was no different in the uptown, where shops and business establishments reopened after two days of strike.

Reports of normalcy were also received from other parts of the Valley, including Baramulla, Sopore, Bandipora and Pattan in north Kashmir and Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian in south Kashmir.

Business and other activities also resumed in the twin central Kashmir districts of Budgam and Ganderbal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Article 35-A Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Stars, dignitaries mourn Aretha Franklin at Detroit funeral
Asian Games 2018: India’s athletics winners receive warm welcome at Delhi airport 
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case