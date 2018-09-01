Home Nation

Assam lynching: Police file chargesheet against 48 accused

On June 8, two friends -- Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath -- had gone for a picnic while returning, their car was stopped by a group of irate villagers who lymched them on rumours of being child-lifter

Published: 01st September 2018 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Mob Lynching

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police Saturday filed an 844-page charge sheet against 48 people in the sensational mob lynching case of two youths in Karbi Anglong district in June this year.

"It is a major achievement by the Assam Police that we could file the charge sheet within 90 days. It is filed against 48 persons accused of lynching two youths at Dokmoka in Karbi Anglong on June 8," Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said at a press conference here.

On June 8, two friends -- Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath -- had gone to a picnic spot of Kangthilangso waterfalls under Dokmoka police station in Karbi Anglong.

While returning, their car was stopped at Panjuri Kachari by a group of irate villagers, who pulled them out and beat them up for hours before killing them, on rumours of being child-lifters.

The charge sheet, which contained 844 pages of charges against the accused along with 104-page case diary, was submitted in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Diphu, the district headquarter of Karbi Anglong.

ALSO READ: Panel submits report on lynching to GoM headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh

"When a movement against mob lynching is going on everywhere, it is an important development for the entire country. We could attach the details of everyone's crime and all the accused were arrested. The charge sheet also has as many as 71 witnesses," Saikia said.

This could well be one of the rare mob lynching cases where the charge sheet has been filed against such a large number of persons.

"The charges have been framed under Sections 302, 341, 142, 427, 143/144(I), 147 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the police official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lynchings Assam Lynchings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to