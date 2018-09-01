'Centre dumping activists in jail to divert attention from original perpetrators of Bhima Koregaon violence'

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Activists are being put in jails to divert attention from the original perpetrators of the violence on January 1, Adv Susan Abraham has said. Susan is the wife of Vernon Gonsalves who is under house arrest for suspected Maoist links. "The first FIR lodged in the Bhima Koragaon violence had named Sambhaj Bhide and Milind Ekbote. But, government doesn't want to act on that FIR and wants to divert attention hence it has been arresting the activists," Abraham said while speaking to The New Indian Express.

"The police not revealing what they did in the first three months of the case, when they had arrested Ekbote, and then they suddenly started seeing involvement of Maoists," she added and further said that now, the police is leaking so called evidences which won't be admissible in the court of law. "This is being done to create a public opinion against the accused in the case, so that people won't ask them anything against Bhide and Ekbote," Susan said.

She also said that the fresh arrests of human rights activist were effected to deviate attention of the people from the Nalasopara arms haul case where Sanatan Sanstha is suspected to have been involved. "The ATS had got explosives, bombs, arms. everything, and yet the Sanstha is not declared an unlawful activity. This shows the bias," she said.

"Why the police did not even mention the "letters" in the court if those were so important," she asked. "Pune police have stated 18 reasons in remand application but, there is not a single mention of any letter or procurement of arms. This kind of maligning of the accused is being done even when the matter is in the domain of the court is illegal and is being done to divert people's attention," she added.

Dr Anand Teltumbde, whose name was added in the FIR as accused by the police recently and whose house at the campus of Goa institute of management was raided in his absence too has condemned the act. "It is distressing that the state stoops to such lows to malign a defenceless citizen like me, who even in the face of it could not be connected with such bizarre activities. I have been an alumnus of IIM Ahmadabad and had my entire career in corporate world ending with Managing Director and CEO of a holding company. Even, thereafter, when IIT Kharagpur invited me to join its faculty, I taught Business management for over five years and launched India's first Big Data Analytics programme in management this year. Can any sane person link up this background of mine with the bizarre stories police is churning out through so called letters," he said in his statement.

"My family, my vast friend circle, my corporate contacts, everything is devastated with this false campaign the police launched for whatever intension," he said. Former Supreme Court Judge Justice (Rtd) P B Sawant too condemned the act of police where certain "letters" were read out.

"Police is acting at the instance of the present government to malign the innocent citizens who are exercising their fundamental rights. Since the case is before the court they will now have to prove everything that they have said with strong evidence in the court," he said. "I hope that the people will know the truth very soon," he added.