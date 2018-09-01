Home Nation

Chidambaram attributes high GDP growth to low-base effect

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said Saturday that the GDP growth, reported at 8.2 per cent in April-June quarter, can decline going forward.

Published: 01st September 2018 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | File/AFP)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said Saturday that the GDP growth, reported at 8.2 per cent in April-June quarter, can decline going forward as the rise was possibly because of the low-base effect.

Speaking to media here, he also said tumbling of the rupee against the US currency was because of reasons such as fiscal deficit and foreign investors pulling out their money.

Asked about impressive GDP growth in the first quarter of this fiscal, Chidambaram said, "Going further 8.2 per cent GDP growth will decline. 8.2 per cent is because of lowest base in last eight quarters and several economists have already said it today it is because of low base of 5.6 per cent."

"I am not unhappy with 8.2 per cent, but (it) is on the lower (base) of 5.6 per cent," he said.

Earlier in the day, he tweeted, "Q1 GDP at 8.2 per cent is a statistic. Rupee at 70 to a dollar is a reality. In Delhi, Diesel at Rs 70. 21 and Petrol at Rs 78.52, is a cruel blow."

Fiscal deficit, pressure on the current account deficit, inflationary expectations and loss of confidence of foreign portfolio investors -- these four circumstances are putting pressure on the rupee, the senior Congress leader said.

"The first reason (for slide of the Rupee) is that the fiscal deficit is under pressure and there is a serious doubt whether the government will be able to stick to to its target of 3.3 per cent.

"Secondly, the current account deficit is under severe pressure. The years 2017-18 ended with the current account deficit of 1.9 per cent and 2018-19 will definitely be 2.2 per cent or 2.3 per cent, some people say may be around 2.5 per cent," Chidambaram said.

A third reason is foreign portfolio investors "are pulling out the money", he said.

"Now why they are pulling out their money, I don't know but the fact is that they are pulling out money.

Besides, the fourth reason is Reserve Bank's report released yesterday says that the inflation is expected to rise and they are keeping a careful watch. All these four reasons. Are putting pressure on rupee and the government must address them," he said.

On demonetisation, he said the exercise had been devised to "help people convert their hoards of black money to white money".

"This was the easiest money-laundering system devised by the Modi government. The most elegant money-laundering exercise in the world," the former finance minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chidambaram GDP growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to