Congress, BJP spar over Rahul Gandhi’s Mansarovar visit

NEW DELHI: Amid a raging political slugfest over the Rafale deal, the BJP on Friday charged Congress president Rahul Gandhi with holding a brief for China. The Congress hit back, accusing the BJP of taking the debate on the Rafale deal to a low level.

The BJP demanded to know from the Congress which Chinese leaders Gandhi would be meeting during his stay in China. Gandhi has left on a pilgrimage to Mansarovar.

Referring to Gandhi’s claim of China generating 50,000 jobs every 24 hours, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said “Chinese Gandhi” was behaving like a spokesperson of Beijing. Patra asked why China was a favourite country for Gandhi, adding that the Congress president spoke as if he had been hired by China.

The BJP also took exception to the Chinese ambassador seeing off Gandhi when he left for Mansarovar.