Court directs police to further probe Major Gogoi case, submit report by September 18

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar also observed that the investigations into the case have been conducted in a very casual manner without ascertaining the real facts.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A local court here on Saturday directed further investigations in the case involving Army officer Major Leetul Gogoi fraternising with a local woman and asked police to submit a report by September 18.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar also observed that the investigations into the case have been conducted in a very casual manner without ascertaining the real facts.

"Keeping in view the contents of the application and report submitted by the concerned police station, I am of the considered view that the matter needs further investigation, in light of the observations mentioned hereinabove," the court said in the order.

Hearing a petition filed by the chairman, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR), Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, the CJM directed station house officer (SHO), police station Khanyar here to submit a detailed report by September 18.

"SHO police station concerned shall submit a detailed report by or before next date of hearing on September 18," the order said.

The court said it appears that the "investigation in the matter has been conducted in a very casual manner without ascertaining the real facts."

"Role of Sameer Malla, an army personnel, has not been ascertained by the investigating agency as to why he accompanied the said girl to the hotel," the order said.

As per the statement recorded before the executive magistrate during the enquiry, Major Gogoi has uploaded his name as Ubaid Armaani thereby creating a fake Facebook account that also needs thorough investigation in terms of IT act, the order said.

Untoo had filed an application before the CJM on May 23 after Maj Gogoi was detained by police following an altercation at a hotel here where he was allegedly trying to enter with an 18-year-old woman.

The army officer, who was at the centre of the 'human shield' controversy last year, has recently been indicted by an Army court of inquiry (CoI) for "fraternising" with a local woman, paving the way for possible court-martial.

A disciplinary action has been recommended against Maj Gogoi after the CoI, conducted by a brigadier, indicted him for the Srinagar hotel incident on May 23.

The findings of the CoI have been vetted by the General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps, based in Srinagar.

