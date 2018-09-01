Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes heroin worth Rs 9 crore in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

JAMMU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two men and seized heroin worth Rs 9 crore being smuggled into Kashmir from across the border, according to an official statement issued Saturday.

On the basis of inputs, DRI sleuths intercepted a car at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota here on Thursday, the statement said.

Rummaging of the intercepted car resulted in the recovery of around 1.8 kg high-quality heroin valued in the international market at Rs 9 crore, it said.

The contraband was concealed in a specially designed cavity in the dashboard near the steering wheel of the car, the DRI said.

The narcotic material and the car have been seized and two Kashmir-based smugglers arrested, it added.