Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra on private visit to Goa

By UNI

PANAJI: Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Vadra and her son-in-law Robert Vadra are on a private visit to Goa.

According to party sources, they had arrived in the state on Friday and checked-in a resort.

They were likely to be in the state till weekend, sources added.

The Gandhi family had ushered in New Year at a beach resort in South Goa this year.