Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav drops heritage hotel plan in Lucknow

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple have dropped the idea of a proposed heritage hotel at prime property in the Uttar Pradesh capital and will use it for purely residential purpose.

The decision was taken after the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court stayed construction of the hotel.

The politician couple has assured the High Court that they will withdraw applications given to Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), seeking permission for the construction of heritage hotel.

"We will now use it for purely residential purpose," they said in an affidavit filed in the court. A division bench of the court, comprising Justice Vikramnath and Abdul Moin, gave their ruling on a PIL filed by one Sishir Chaturvedi.

A PIL was filed seeking ban on commercial activities in the high security area of Vikramaditya marg, where this around 27,000 sq ft property exists.

