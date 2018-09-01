Home Nation

Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde trashes police claim of attending Maoist-funded meet

Five Left-wing activists were arrested during the searches and they are under house arrest till September 6 as per a Supreme Court direction. Teltumbde is not among them.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Anand_Teltumbde

Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde refuted Saturday the Maharashtra police claim that he had attended a convention in Paris which was allegedly funded by Maoists and dismissed as outrageous charges of the Naxal link.

Teltumbde, who teaches at a management institute in Goa, was among the activists and lawyers whose homes were raided by the Pune police on August 28 on suspicion they had links with Maoists.

"These are all false allegations to malign and defame my image. I dont know any Maoist leader and I am not having any relation with this," Teltumbde told PTI over the phone.

"I keep going abroad for academic conferences. It is all on official invitations and everything is well documented," he said.

The raid on the home of Teltumbde, a Goa Institute of Management professor and Dalit writer, was part of multi-city searches carried out by the Pune police in connection with an event held in Pune in December last year.

Five Left-wing activists were arrested during the searches and they are under house arrest till September 6 as per a Supreme Court direction. Teltumbde is not among them.

ALSO READ: Rights activists' arrests: Arundhati Roy, Jignesh Mevani, others demand action against Maharashtra police

In a press briefing here Friday, the Maharashtra Police had cited a letter, allegedly written by "Comrade Prakash", that mentions about arranging funds for a human rights convention attended by "Comrade Anand" in Paris.

However, the police did not say when the convention was held. The letter also mentioned allocating Rs 10 lakh annually to organise international seminars on Dalit issues, they had said.

The press meet was addressed by Additional Director General (Law and Order) Param Bir Singh. Dismissing these charges, Teltumbde said, "I dont know any Maoist leaders and I have not received any letters. Police should think before levelling allegation, they should see my background, the work I which I did, I don't have time to do all these things," he said, adding "this is all outrageous".

"My profession and whatever I do is all in public domain. This is a deliberate attempt by the police to trouble common people. I keep writing on various issue and I will be always critical," he said.

Teltumbde alleged harassment of activists by the police.

"Only because the police have rights and they will do anything they want, this is not done," he said, alleging "they are harassing us by doing such things".

The August 28 raids were carried out as part of a police probe into the Elgaar Parishad, an event held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

Police say "provocative speeches" delivered at the event was one of the reasons for violence at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district the next day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anand Teltumbde Social Activists Arrest Bhima Koregaon Rights Activists Arrest Maoists Links

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to