Jaipur Diary

Indian citizenship for 36 Pakistani Hindus

It was an emotional moment for 36 Hindu migrants from Pakistan after they received Indian citizenship. Jaipur collector Sidharth Mahajan handed over the certificates to applicants who had waited for years for this moment to come. Now, they have the right to vote, have Aadhaar card and a passport along with other benefits. In the past, the Jaipur collector had handed citizenship papers to 72 Hindu migrants. It is estimated that over 20,000-25,000 people are living in Rajasthan after migrating from Pakistan. About 16,000 pending cases of citizenship are believed to be stuck. Hindu Singh Soda, the president of Seemant NGO Lok Sanghthan, has welcomed the move.

India’s largest incubation hub opens in Jaipur

The Bhamashah Techno hub was inaugurated on Thursday. Built in a record time of 15 months with an investment of J72 crore, it will provide startups with facilities like free use of plug and play workstations, conference rooms, cafeteria, tinkering labs, gym and many more. Inaugurating the hub, Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje said she wants the youth to make full use of the facility to make Rajasthan digitally savvy. She said a J500 crore fund has been set up to improve business in the state and several startups have joined the government’s initiative. But the upcoming elections has kept the people involved in the project fingers crossed.

Soldier is never off duty

Major Hemant Raj of Sapt Shakti Command, headquartered in Jaipur, proved that a soldier is never off duty. He flew to Kerela on a vacation to celebrate Onam with his family but instead of going home, he put himself in the relief work there. Flying from Jaipur, he reached Delhi and came to know about the situation in Kerala.

But there were no flights available, so he requested Indigo Airlines to accommodate him on a flight to Thiruvananthapuram, as he wanted to serve there. Indigo officials took him onboard a plane. He served in Chengannur, which was one of the worst affected areas. He along with locals helped the flood-affected people in the process of rehabilitation. All of this was unofficial.

Scanty rain leads to water crisis in Jaipur’s Bisalpur dam

While Kerala struggled with heavy rains, Rajasthan, on the other hand, is grappling with water shortage issues. Due to scanty rainfall, the Public Health Engineering Department has reduced the duration of water supply in the city drawn from the Bisalpur dam. From Wednesday, it started supplying water for 45 to 70 minutes as against one and a half hours.

The Bisalpur dam, which is Jaipur’s lifeline, supplies 44 crore litres of drinking water daily. With less rainfall, the supply is being reduced to 35 crore litres. Bisalpur caters about half of the city’s water requirements. The capacity of the dam is 38,000 million cubic feet, but water available is just 8,699 TMC. Rest of the water can’t be used as it is required for sustaining aquatic life. At present rate, water can be supplied till October. Tough time awaits 40 lakh people of Jaipur in the near future.