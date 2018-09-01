Home Nation

Land acquisition process for bullet train project in Maharashtra to be completed by year-end: Official

The process of land acquisition in Maharashtra for the bullet train project, including in Palgarh district, would be completed by this year-end, a top official of the NHSRCL said Saturday.

Published: 01st September 2018 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. | File Photo

By PTI

MUMBAI: The process of land acquisition in Maharashtra for the bullet train project, including in Palgarh district, would be completed by this year-end, a top official of the NHSRCL said Saturday.

He said a service road would also come up along the high-speed corridor, save some section, for the use of the general public.

"There were apprehensions in people's mind and misconceptions. We have managed to clear those issues and win their trust. By December end we will be able to complete the acquisition process," said managing director of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited Achal Khare.

He was addressing a press conference at Virathan Khurd village in Palghar, one of the 73 project affected villages.

Palghar has seen continued agitations surrounding land acquisition with villagers declining to part their lands for the project.

However, an official of the project execution agency said 45 villages out of 73 in the district have given their consent to the land acquisition process.

"There were apprehensions among the people that we would be acquiring 200 feet of land when the requirement is only 60 feet. We also engaged Marathi speaking officials to reach out to them and engage in conversations with them about the project and allay their concerns," Khare said.

Parashuram Kashinath Gaikwad, one of the likely affected families in Virathan Khurd, said they would not budge from their position unless a job is offered to a family member.

About 110 km of the 508 km train corridor passes through Palghar.

The project requires an estimated 300 hectares across 73 villages, affecting about 3,000 people, in the stretch.

Land acquisition for the Japan-backed USD 17 billion bullet train that will cut down the distance from Mumbai to Ahmedabad to under three hours from the usual seven is being bitterly opposed by tribals and fruit growers in Palghar district.

Khare said the alternative source of employment would get generated once the project comes up, though providing jobs as demanded may not be feasible.

He said skill sets would be imparted to the people as the project would throw open many opportunities, including the need for drivers.

"We will ensure their self-employment," he said.

Apparently indicating the involvement of some elements with vested interests in the land acquisition process, he claimed that the protest is not from the affected people.

"We have cut the involvement of middle men and hopefully we will get the land issue sorted with their support," Khare said.

The 508-km high-speed corridor will connect Ahmedabad with Mumbai, with the train speed expected to touch a peak of 320 kmph.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra Bullet Train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to