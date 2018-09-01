Maharashtra police says Maoist plan to buy grenade launchers revealed

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maoists were planning to purchase grenade launchers and bring them to India via Nepal or Manipur. One of the letters exchanged between the comrades clearly mentions this, Maharashtra Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Parambir Singh said on Friday.

“Rona Wilson spoke about procurement of weapons in letter to Comrade Prakash. He wanted a grenade launcher and four lakh rounds,” Singh said, while reading out part of the letter.

“The mail letter also spoke of ending Modi raj with a Rajiv Gandhi-type incident and also sought money for procuring grenade launchers,” he added.This letter was written on April 18, 2017, Singh said.

Among the decrypted data recovered from electronic devices seized from the arrested Maoists activists, the police have recovered catalogues of Russian and Chinese-made grenade launchers. One of these was with Rona’s letter. Singh showed a copy of the catalogue to the media that had information on the Russian-made GM 94 grenade launcher.

While stressing that the police would be pleading particularly for Vara Vara Rao’s custody, Singh read out parts from letters that said “VV (a short form for Rao’s name used by the comrades) has the authority to communicate with the counterparts in Nepal and Manipur” who were to help deliver the weapons.

Most of the documents recovered from the electronic devices are from the year 2017, while some of them are from 2018. These are in the form of reports, letters, memos, minutes of meetings and communication with members of the central committee of the banned Maoist organization and amongst themselves, Singh said.

Singh read out letters exchanged between Vara Vara Rao and Surendra Gadling. One of them spoke of the “pressing need to do Sukma-like heavy ambush”, while the other was regarding the 80 vehicles burnt at Surjagarh in Gadchiroli on instructions from Rao. Another letter has Rao writing to Gadling about money not reaching the foot soldiers in Gadchiroli.