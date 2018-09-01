Home Nation

Miss Universe 2018: Mumbai girl Nehal Chudasama to represent India

Nehal Chudasama from Mumbai was crowned the Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Miss Universe 2018 at a star-studded grand finale event.

Published: 01st September 2018

Nehal Chudasama

Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Miss Universe 2018 Nehal Chudasama (Photo | Nehal Chudasama Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Nehal Chudasama from Mumbai was crowned the Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Miss Universe 2018 at a star-studded grand finale event here on Friday night. She will compete at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant in Bangkok in December.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput announced Nehal as the winner, while Miss Diva- Miss Universe India 2017 Shraddha Shashidhar crowned her successor at the NSCI Dome here.

Nehal is all of 21, and her interests lie in fitness activities, athletics, dancing and cooking.

Her favourite quote, according to the official page of the pageant, is "There's no substitute for hard work".

Aditi Hundia from Jaipur won Yahama Fascino Miss Diva Universe Supranational 2018, and the Yahama Fascino Miss Diva 2018 - Second Runner-up title went to Lucknow's Roshni Sheoran.

The judges' panel included Sushant, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neha Dhupia, Lara Dutta and Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Nel Peters.

