Opposition Samajwadi Party trying to bring Privilege Motion against CM Yogi Adityanath in UP Assembly

LUCKNOW: The Opposition Samajwadi Party on Friday contested the claim of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who during his speech on the passage of supplementary grants, claimed that no communal riot had occurred in the state during the last 16-month rule of BJP.

The Opposition, in order to censure the Chief Minister for his statement, sought the permission of the Speaker, for bringing a privilege motion against Mr Adityanath.

The issue was raised by Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury through adjournment notice, during the Zero Hour on Friday.

He said the Chief Minister had earlier during the budget session of the Assembly, had admitted in the House that two incidents of communal riots had taken place in the state.

He argued that it's a fit case for bringing privilege motion against the Chief Minister, for misleading the House.

Chowdhary, a Samajwadi Party leader, argued that the two statements of the Chief Minister of one issues would confuse the future generations, particularly the research students, so the record be rectified and privilege notice be allowed by the Speaker.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna contradicted the claim of the Leader of Opposition against the Chief Minister.

He said Mr Adityanath had referred to the communal tension in a village in Bijnor district.

He said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh clearly defined the 'riot, incident and tension'.

He said the communal tension and communal riots are two different issues.

He said the Union Minister, in a circular issued in 2005 during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, had clearly defined three issues-riot, incident and tension.

He said the UPA-I government enjoyed the support of Samajwadi Party in the Lok Sabha.

Suresh Khanna said the Leader of Opposition has made a 'good legislative exercise, but it is not a case for privilege'.

The Speaker said tension is a mental state, while the incident is the physical manifestation.

The Speaker, after listening to both the sides, rejected the adjournment notice.