Home Nation

Opposition Samajwadi Party trying to bring Privilege Motion against CM Yogi Adityanath in UP Assembly

The issue was raised by Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury through adjournment notice, during the Zero Hour on Friday.

Published: 01st September 2018 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File | EPS)

By UNI

 

LUCKNOW: The Opposition Samajwadi Party on Friday contested the claim of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who during his speech on the passage of supplementary grants, claimed that no communal riot had occurred in the state during the last 16-month rule of BJP.

The Opposition, in order to censure the Chief Minister for his statement, sought the permission of the Speaker, for bringing a privilege motion against Mr Adityanath.

The issue was raised by Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury through adjournment notice, during the Zero Hour on Friday.

He said the Chief Minister had earlier during the budget session of the Assembly, had admitted in the House that two incidents of communal riots had taken place in the state.

He argued that it's a fit case for bringing privilege motion against the Chief Minister, for misleading the House.

Chowdhary, a Samajwadi Party leader, argued that the two statements of the Chief Minister of one issues would confuse the future generations, particularly the research students, so the record be rectified and privilege notice be allowed by the Speaker.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna contradicted the claim of the Leader of Opposition against the Chief Minister.

He said Mr Adityanath had referred to the communal tension in a village in Bijnor district.

He said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh clearly defined the 'riot, incident and tension'.

He said the communal tension and communal riots are two different issues.

He said the Union Minister, in a circular issued in 2005 during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, had clearly defined three issues-riot, incident and tension.

He said the UPA-I government enjoyed the support of Samajwadi Party in the Lok Sabha.

Suresh Khanna said the Leader of Opposition has made a 'good legislative exercise, but it is not a case for privilege'.

The Speaker said tension is a mental state, while the incident is the physical manifestation.

The Speaker, after listening to both the sides, rejected the adjournment notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Privilege Motion Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath UP Assembly Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case