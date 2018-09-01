Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi a 'sewer worm', suffers from schizophrenia: Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey

Choubey, known for making controversial statements, said the way Gandhi has been speaking, it appears he has lost his mental balance

Published: 01st September 2018 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

PATNA: Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey on Saturday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi is suffering from schizophrenia and he should be admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The junior minister in the health ministry, who is a Lok Sabha lawmaker from Bihar's Buxar, made the remarks while comparing Rahul Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Choubey also accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies.

"While the PM is like the sky, Rahul Gandhi is like naali ka keeda (sewer worm)," Choubey said while addressing a programme in Bihar's Sasaram.

Another Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday targeted Gandhi saying he should first explain whether he is a Hindu, Muslim or Christian before going on the Kailash Mansarovar visit.

