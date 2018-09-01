Restrictions lifted in Shehar-e-Khas, downtown Srinagar after two days

Home Nation

SRINAGAR: Curfew-like restrictions, imposed for the past two days as a precautionary measure, were lifted from the downtown and Shehar-e-Khas (SeK) besides parts of the civil lines in Srinagar on Saturday.

Restrictions were imposed on Thursday morning by the authorities to prevent any violence following a two-day strike called by separatists against alleged attempts being made to abrogate Article 35-A.

The main gates of historic Jamia Masjid, stronghold of moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) chairman Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq, which remained closed for the past two days, were reopened.

Police said there were no restrictions in any part of the city on Saturday.

Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC, which were imposed on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of police station MR Gunj, Nowhatta, Khanyar, Safa Kadal and Rainawari in the SeK and down, were lifted on Saturday.

Similarly, restrictions, which were imposed on Thursday morning in Kralkhud in the old city and Maisuma, stronghold of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in the civil lines, were also lifted.

All roadblocks, including barbed wire, have been removed in the downtown and SeK.

Additional security force and state police personnel deployed to strictly implement the restrictions have also been withdrawn.

Traffic was also plying normally on busy Nallahmar road, which was closed for the past two days.

Shops and business establishments reopened this morning and people were out doing their normal business.

Traffic was also plying on all routes as security forces and police had removed all road blocks and barbed wire.

Normal work in government offices and banks also resumed while good number of students attended their classes after two days.

Milkmen and vegetable sellers, who were restricted to enter the restricted area from outskirts, were busy doing brisk business this morning.

About six petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court (SC), demanding scrapping of Article 35-A, which empowers the Jammu and Kashmir state's legislature to define "permanent residents" of the state.

The Article provides special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of the state.

The petitions challenging the Article came up in the SC on Friday, though the apex court deferred the hearing till January 2019.

Mainstream political parties, including National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Communist Party of India (M), Kashmir Bar Association, traders and civil society have filed counter petitions, demanding continuation of the Article.

