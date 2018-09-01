Sacrilege report: AAP MLA H S Phoolka threatens to quit if no case filed against Parkash Singh Badal

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party MLA and senior lawyer H S Phoolka today threatened to resign if no case was registered against former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in the context of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on sacrilege by September 15.

Phoolka, who has been fighting cases of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, said that due procedure was not followed by the police in firing incidents and Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in which two people died in 2015.

He also dared Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and five of his cabinet colleagues Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Manpreet Singh Badal, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidh who had participated in the debate on this report in the Assembly on August 28.

Phoolka alleged most of the Congress MLAs including the five ministers had demanded while participating in the discussion on the sacrilege report in Vidhan Sabha that both Badal and Saini be made accused in the police firing case.

ALSO READ: Parkash Singh Badal indicted for police action against anti-sacrilege protesters

"I have given a fifteen day ultimatum to the five cabinet ministers to get the case registered against Badal and Saini and thereafter SIT should investigate. If they cannot do it, then they should resign from their posts. I will be the first one to quit on September 16 if these ministers fail to get a case registered against Badal and Saini till September 15," said Phoolka who is MLA from Dakha seat.

Citing report of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, Phoolka said Badal and Saini could not be made accused in connection with sacrilege incidents and only Dera Sacha Sauda head could be booked, alleging that some Dera workers were involved in the sacrilege of religious texts.

The Punjab chief minister had on August 28 announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police would launch a time-bound investigation into the sacrilege cases as well as the firing incidents by withdrawing cases from the CBI.

The state government has already booked four cops including the then SSP Moga Charanjit Sharma on the charge of murder pertaining to police action in Behbal Kalan firing.

The government has issued show cause notices to several senior police officials including the then Director General of Police (DGP) Saini whose role came under scanner in the firing incidents.

SAD holds mass protests

Meanwhile Shiromani Akali Dal today held mass protests in all 117 assembly constituencies across the State in protest against the Congress government’s deep rooted conspiracy to weaken Sikh institutions

as well as the Sikh panth in league with radical elements as well as AAP leaders to vitiate the peace and

communal harmony in this border state.

In each constituency, thousands of SAD workers along with senior leaders took to the streets, raising slogans against the Congress government as well as its stooges. Effigies of Congress president Rahul

Gandhi, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar as well as radical leaders like Baljit Singh Daduwal were burnt on the occasion.

Senior leaders who led these protest at different constituencies include Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Jathedar Tota Singh, Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema, Prem Singh Chandumajra and

Hira Singh Gabria. At all protest sites, SAD workers condemned Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar for threatening them that they would not be allowed to enter villages. They warned the Congress party that they stood for maintaining peace and communal harmony and that it should desist from instigating violence in the State.

The SAD said that the Congress Government in league with radical groups was hatching a conspiracy to defame the SAD in order to take control over the Sikh religious institutions including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). They said that the Amrinder Singh Government was trying to implement its age old anti-Sikh agenda of dividing the Sikhs for its petty political goals as it did in 1980s to take control over the Sikh religious institutions as well as push the State back in to the dark era of terrorism.

Voices of dissent within SAD

Also more voices of dissent against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal have been rising from within the party. Now former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) Chief Jathedar Avtar Singh

Makkar openly expressed his voice of dissent on the strategy and tactics adopted by the SAD leadership on the issue of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report and the incidents of sacrilege. He has openly criticized Sukhbir Badal's decision to boycott the discussion on the report of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission in Punjab assembly. Makkar even openly criticized SAD leadership's decision to burn effigies of Justice Ranjit Singh and others and appealed to all the parties to desist from such protests and tactics.

(With inputs from PTI)