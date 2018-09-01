SBI opens e-facilitation facility for army veterans in Bengal

By IANS

KOLKATA: Major General A.K. Sanyal, General Officer Commanding, Bengal Sub-area, on Friday inaugurated State Bank of India (SBI)'s e-facilitation and e-corner facility for Indian army veterans at the Army Complex near Fort William here.

The key feature will be bank's Central Pension Processing Centre (CPPC) representative working in close coordination with the officer responsible for welfare of veterans under Bengal Sub-area headquarters to facilitate the process of resolution of pension cases which affects a large segment of pensioners, said an official statement.

It also said it is a unique facility for fast-tracking pension issues by "on the spot" resolution of pension-related grievance of veterans/ veer naris/ next of kin.

The facility also caters cash drawal and automated passbook updation, said the statement.