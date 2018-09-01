Home Nation

Supreme Court calls entire system tainted, stays SSC’s CGL exam results

The order was passed after the Bench went through the status report of the CBI in which aspersions have been cast on several SSC officials and the custodian of the examination paper. 

Published: 01st September 2018 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed declaration of the results of the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) Combined Graduate Level examination, 2017 and combined senior secondary level exams 2017, calling its entire system tainted. A Bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao while staying the results said that it can’t permit people benefitting from SSC examination scam to get into service.

Several irregularities were reported in the SSC’s combined graduate level exam, held in February, followed by allegations that the paper had been leaked, leading to a massive protests by aspirants who also alleged mass cheating. Advocate Prashant Bhushan sought a stay on the declaration of results, pointing out that it would be released in a day or two. The order was passed after the Bench went through the status report of the CBI in which aspersions have been cast on several SSC officials and the custodian of the examination paper. 

“It can’t be believed that the custodian of the examination paper is himself leaking the paper,” the Bench observed.The apex court also pulled up Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for CBI, for taking a stand to defend SSC officials. The Centre had in March ordered a CBI probe in the incident as the Supreme Court had agreed to hear the matter. The CBI had in May filed registered an FIR against 17 people, including 10 employees of Sify Technologies Pvt Ltd.

CGL explained
The CGL, is the biggest competitive job exam in India conducted by SSC for recruitment as Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant/ Superintendent, Inspector of Income Tax, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SSC CGL exam Supreme Court Staff Selection Commission Prashant Bhushan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case