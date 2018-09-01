Supreme Court calls entire system tainted, stays SSC’s CGL exam results

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed declaration of the results of the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) Combined Graduate Level examination, 2017 and combined senior secondary level exams 2017, calling its entire system tainted. A Bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao while staying the results said that it can’t permit people benefitting from SSC examination scam to get into service.

Several irregularities were reported in the SSC’s combined graduate level exam, held in February, followed by allegations that the paper had been leaked, leading to a massive protests by aspirants who also alleged mass cheating. Advocate Prashant Bhushan sought a stay on the declaration of results, pointing out that it would be released in a day or two. The order was passed after the Bench went through the status report of the CBI in which aspersions have been cast on several SSC officials and the custodian of the examination paper.

“It can’t be believed that the custodian of the examination paper is himself leaking the paper,” the Bench observed.The apex court also pulled up Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for CBI, for taking a stand to defend SSC officials. The Centre had in March ordered a CBI probe in the incident as the Supreme Court had agreed to hear the matter. The CBI had in May filed registered an FIR against 17 people, including 10 employees of Sify Technologies Pvt Ltd.

CGL explained

The CGL, is the biggest competitive job exam in India conducted by SSC for recruitment as Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant/ Superintendent, Inspector of Income Tax, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, etc.