Home Nation

Three rape convicts in Punjab get life imprisonment till death

The three convicts had raped a woman after she boarded the auto-rickshaw to go to her rented accommodation in Punjab.

Published: 01st September 2018 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Three men who had gangraped a woman after driving an auto-rickshaw to an isolated spot in the city in November last year, were on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment till natural death by a local court here.

Additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi held all three guilty of rape.

The three convicts, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Garib and Kismat Ali, had raped the woman after she boarded the auto-rickshaw to go to her rented accommodation in Punjab's Mohali town, adjoining Chandigarh, in the evening on November 17 last year.

The victim boarded the auto-rickshaw thinking that there were two more passengers in it. The river took the auto-rickshaw to a petrol station on the pretext of re-fuelling and later drove it to an isolated place in Sector 53 where they raped her.

The three were arrested after the police scanned CCTV footage of the petrol station.

A DNA analysis of the three confirmed the crime, police said.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 2.05 lakh each on the convicts.

One of the convicts, Irfan, is an accused in another case of rape reported in December 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Punjab rape Punjab gangrape case Punjab gangrape case verdict Mohali gangrape Mohali gangrape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case