Three rape convicts in Punjab get life imprisonment till death

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Three men who had gangraped a woman after driving an auto-rickshaw to an isolated spot in the city in November last year, were on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment till natural death by a local court here.

Additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi held all three guilty of rape.

The three convicts, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Garib and Kismat Ali, had raped the woman after she boarded the auto-rickshaw to go to her rented accommodation in Punjab's Mohali town, adjoining Chandigarh, in the evening on November 17 last year.

The victim boarded the auto-rickshaw thinking that there were two more passengers in it. The river took the auto-rickshaw to a petrol station on the pretext of re-fuelling and later drove it to an isolated place in Sector 53 where they raped her.

The three were arrested after the police scanned CCTV footage of the petrol station.

A DNA analysis of the three confirmed the crime, police said.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 2.05 lakh each on the convicts.

One of the convicts, Irfan, is an accused in another case of rape reported in December 2016.