TMC activist Bikash Mazumdar​ shot dead in West Bengal​

The TMC activists have called a 12-hour shut down of Itahar town from 0600 hours today in protest against the attack.

Published: 01st September 2018 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

ITAHAR: West Bengal ruling Trinamool Congress activist Bikash Mazumdar was shot dead from point blank range when he was returning home on his motorbike in this town of North Dinajpur district on Friday night, police said today.

The TMC activists, the youth wing of the TMC, have called a 12-hour shut down of Itahar town from 0600 hours today in protest against the attack.

Shops and business establishments were closed and vehicular traffic was off the roads.

The victim, husband of the TMC former elected Panchayat leader, was shot dead from close range near his home.

