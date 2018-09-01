Home Nation

Top agencies must probe possible assassination plot against PM Narendra Modi: Congress

Congress spokesperson said that if the charge was credible and serious, the NIA, the Home Minister, CBI, RAW and the IB should be involved.

Published: 01st September 2018 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress on Friday said if there is a possible assassination plot against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then top investigating agencies including NIA, CBI, RAW and Intelligence Bureau should be involved in the probe and not the Pune police.

"If there is a possible assassination plot against the PM, I would be the first to condemn it. Do you think there is an illusion of grandeur that Pune Police is in charge of investigation and NIA is nowhere to be seen, the CBI too is nowhere," said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

"I find it absurd. As a matter of fact, I am gravely concerned about the security of the Prime Minister," he said.

Singhvi further said: "If the charge was credible and serious, the NIA, the Home Minister, CBI, RAW and the IB should be involved," he said.

Congress Narendra Modi Abhishek Manu Singhvi Pune Police Narendra Modi assassination plot

