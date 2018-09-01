Top agencies must probe possible assassination plot against PM Narendra Modi: Congress

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress on Friday said if there is a possible assassination plot against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then top investigating agencies including NIA, CBI, RAW and Intelligence Bureau should be involved in the probe and not the Pune police.

"If there is a possible assassination plot against the PM, I would be the first to condemn it. Do you think there is an illusion of grandeur that Pune Police is in charge of investigation and NIA is nowhere to be seen, the CBI too is nowhere," said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

ALSO READ: Seized letters show Telugu poet Varavara Rao's role in arms procurement, say police

"I find it absurd. As a matter of fact, I am gravely concerned about the security of the Prime Minister," he said.

Singhvi further said: "If the charge was credible and serious, the NIA, the Home Minister, CBI, RAW and the IB should be involved," he said.