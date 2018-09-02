Home Nation

Bhima Koregan case: Prosecution plea to be heard in Pune court on Sunday

In the Elgaar Parishad case, wherein an FIR was lodged on January 8, the Pune police had arrested Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson and Shoma Sen.

Published: 02nd September 2018 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Maharashtra Police ADG Law and Order Param Bir Singh with Pune's Additional CP Shivaji Bodke (L) at a press conference about the house arrest of rights activists in Bhima Koregaon case in Mumbai on Friday August 31 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Pune Court has scheduled the hearing on prosecution's plea to extend the custody of the Maoist accused arrested in the month of June to Sunday.

"The court has scheduled the hearing on prosecution's plea to extend custody at 10 am in the morning tomorrow after we said that we shall need some time to file our response," Adv Rohan Nahar, who is the defense counsel in the case, told The New Indian Express.

In the Elgaar Parishad case, wherein an FIR was lodged on January 8, the Pune police had arrested Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson and Shoma Sen for having links with banned Maoist organizations on June 6.

Charge-sheet needs to be filed in 90 days of the arrest and here the 90-day-limit ends on Monday (September 3). However, the prosecution moved a plea before the court to extend the custody of the accused by 90 more days citing the fresh evidence and seven new names having been added in the FIR.

The defense counsel prayed for some time to file the response and suggested the court that the hearing be kept on Monday. However, the prosecution said that the investigating officer will have to go to Delhi to prepare for the hearing before the Supreme Court, after which the court decided to hear the arguments over the plea on Sunday, Nahar said.

Adv Susan Abraham, while speaking at a press conference in Mumbai in support of the arrested activists earlier this week, had said that the prosecution is trying to kill time and keep the activists under arrest for long time taking disadvantage of the provisions of the law.

The fresh arrests of activists were made so that the prosecution would be able to ask for longer custody of the already arrested activists, she had said.

"We were expecting this but, the prosecution has demanded extension of 90 days. We had not expected them to do so. This is too much," she said while reacting to the development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to