BJP questions silence of Congress on 15 questions asked by Arun Jaitley

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the Congress party’s nationwide blitzkrieg on the Rafale deal, the BJP on Saturday asked the Opposition outfit why it had not answered 15 questions put to it by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The BJP claimed that a policy paralysis in the UPA government had not allowed the previous government to complete the Rafale deal, at the cost of the preparedness of the defence forces. The BJP unleashed a campaign on various social media platforms, questioning the silence of the Congress on 15 questions asked by Jaitley.

With Congress leaders fanning out to various state capitals to raise the issue of the Rafale deal and allegations of a businessman being favoured by the government, the BJP countered its attempts to build a campaign around the issue in the run-up to the Assembly elections in four states. The BJP is apparently trying to remind people of the alleged policy paralysis during the UPA reign.

