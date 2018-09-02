Home Nation

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharama discusses Jammu and Kashmir security situation with governor

The crucial need for strengthening and the maintenance of vital road networks and strategic connectivities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 02nd September 2018 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday discussed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Governor Satya Pal Malik.

"Sitharaman, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, held discussions with Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here," a statement said.

"She was received by the Governor on her arrival at the Raj Bhavan. The Defence Minister extended warm greetings to Malik on his appointment as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," it noted.

The Governor and Defence Minister discussed several important inter-related issues concerning effective management of internal and external security, particularly in the context of increasing attempts at infiltration and the ongoing anti-terrorist operations.

They also had detailed discussions on the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections which will be conducted in October-December this year.

The crucial need for strengthening and the maintenance of vital road networks and strategic connectivities in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Ladakh region was also discussed, the statement said.

The Governor lauded the Northern Army's working in total coordination with the administration, police and Central armed forces for ensuring safety and security of the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharama Jammu and Kashmir J&K Satya Pal Malik J&K security situation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats