Indian worker's body sent home four months after his death in UAE, says report

Hailing from Madhya Padesh, Yusuf Khan Rashid Khan,50, was found dead on April 12, 2018 in the old workers accommodation in Ajman's Al Rashidiya area and kept in the mortuary since then.

By PTI

DUBAI: The body of an Indian man in the UAE has been repatriated after a four-month long search for his family in India, according to a media report.

Hailing from Madhya Padesh, Yusuf Khan Rashid Khan,50, was found dead on April 12, 2018 in the old workers accommodation in Ajman's Al Rashidiya area and kept in the mortuary since then.

Death certificate by the Crime Laboratory of Ajman Police revealed that the worker was intoxicated at the time of death and said to have committed suicide.

The deceased did not have any document except a copy of his visit visa, making it impossible to trace his next of kin, the Khaleej Times reported.

As none came forward to claim the body for weeks, the police apprised the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai, and the Indian Association in Ajman on July 4, it said.

Roop Sidhu, General Secretary of the Indian Association, said that they could not find anyone from Khan's family in the first address of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh that was given by the Consulate.

The news of his death was even announced at a local mosque in Ujjain; however, no one came forward, Sidhu was quoted as saying in the report.

Later, the Indian Consulate in Dubai pulled out Khan's passport application where another address was mentioned.

"The second address was in a place called Nagda, 59km away from Ujjain. Finally, Nagda Police helped me to reach to his family. The police traced them in two hours. They alerted the family about Khan's death," the reported quoted Sidhu as saying.

He said that the family was completely unaware of Khan's death.

"They thought he (Khan) had gone to the Gulf to look out for a job," Sidhu said, adding that to the shock of the Indian officials, the family refused to take responsibility of the body as they are from an extremely poor background.

However, the Indian Consulate agreed to pay for all expenses incurred in his repatriation and accordingly the body left from Dubai on August 23 to reach Ujjain the next day.

 

