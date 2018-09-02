Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Shopian's Laddi Imamsahab village
Security forces had launched a search operation in Laddi Imamsahab village after receiving inputs of presence of terrorists in the area.
An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district in south Kashmir, reported ANI. Security forces had launched a search operation in Laddi Imamsahab village after receiving inputs of presence of terrorists in the area.
During the search operation, the terrorists opened fire at the search party, triggering a gun battle.
More details are awaited.