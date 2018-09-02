Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Shopian's Laddi Imamsahab village

Security forces had launched a search operation in Laddi Imamsahab village after receiving inputs of presence of terrorists in the area.

Published: 02nd September 2018 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district in south Kashmir, reported ANI. Security forces had launched a search operation in Laddi Imamsahab village after receiving inputs of presence of terrorists in the area.

During the search operation, the terrorists opened fire at the search party, triggering a gun battle.

More details are awaited.

