Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Monthly unemployment allowance likely to be part of Congress manifesto

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Monthly unemployment allowance for jobless youths is likely to be the part of the Congress manifesto (Vachan Patra) for the year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

A Mang Patra (Demand Note) was launched by the Youth Congress in Bhopal on Saturday.

The Patra which will be circulated among youngsters by the Youth Congress workers across MP and other poll-bound states has provision for monthly unemployment allowance for the jobless, creation of more jobs, increase in seats in colleges along with reduction of fees, free of cost forms for government recruitment, more girl and women colleges along with safe and secure hostels, besides easy loans for education and business.

Launching the Patra in Bhopal, the Youth Congress national president Keshav Chand Yadav said the same Patra will be launched in poll-bound Rajasthan in the coming days, possibly on September 4.

"Our Youth Congress workers will spread to nook and cranny of MP and get this Patra filled by youngsters to mobilize the youths in support of the points listed in the document. All these issues will be included in the party's election manifesto in the coming weeks," said Yadav.

The Mang Pantra is likely to become a national document in the coming weeks.