Home Nation

P Chidambaram slams PM Modi; seeks details of bad loans under NDA government

The senior Congress leader also questioned why the present dispensation did not recall those loans, given by the previous government, which turned bad.

Published: 02nd September 2018 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on loans given during the UPA rule, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Sunday asked the NDA government to reveal the number of loans given by it which turned into non performing assets (NPA).

In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader also questioned why the present dispensation did not recall those loans, given by the previous government, which turned bad.

"How many loans and how much that were given after May 2014 have become non-performing assets?," he said.

Chidambaram said this question was asked in Parliament but there was no answer so far.

The Modi government had assumed charge in May 2014.

Addressing an event, the Prime Minister Saturday blamed the Congress-led UPA government for NPAs, saying action has been initiated against 12 large defaulters with a debt of nearly Rs 1.75 crore, who were given loans before 2014.

Modi said work has been on to recover around Rs 1 lakh crore from another 27 large loan accounts.

Chidambaram said even if it was assumed that the Prime Minister was right when he said that loans given under the UPA have turned bad, how many of those loans were renewed or rolled over (that is 'evergreened') under the present NDA government? "Why were those loans not recalled? Why were those loans evergreened?," he asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
P Chidambaram bad loans NPAs PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats