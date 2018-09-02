Pune court grants 90 more days for police to file chargesheet against arrested activists

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The district and sessions court at Pune on Sunday granted a 90-day extension to the Pune police to be able to file charge sheet against the activists arrested for alleged Maoist-links in June.

These suspects are Adv Surendra Gadling, General Secretary of the Indian Association of People's Lawyers (IAPL), Prof Shoma Sen, Head of Department of English at the Nagpur University, Sudhir Dhawale, Editor of Vidrohi magazine, Rona Wilson, Public Relations Secretary of the Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CORPP) and Mahesh Raut, anti-displacement activist from Bharat Jan Andolan and former Fellow at Prime Minister's Rural Development (PMRD) for Gadchiroli district.

They were arrested by the Pune police on June 6 under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UPAP) for their alleged Maoists links and role in the Elgaar Parishad at Pune on December 31, 2017 that allegedly led to violence at Bhima Koregain on January 1 this year.

In this case, the 90-day-limit within which the police is expected to file charge sheet was to end on Monday. However, after adding names of seven new suspects in the FIR and arresting five of them last week, the police had sought more time for filing the chargesheet saying that the new evidence necessitates more time for investigation.

In their plea moved in the court on Saturday, Pune police had sought additional 90-days to file chargesheet. The defense teams, however, objected to it and urged the court to schedule the hearing on Monday. However, the prosecution told the court that since the investigation officer have to go for the hearing in Supreme Court, they would like to the plea to be heard as early as possible after which the court scheduled the hearing today.

According to ACP Shivaji Pawar of the Pune Police, even as the court gathered to hear the defense argument on Sunday, the defense team sought more time for filing their reply. The court, however declined the request and granted the prosecution's request for additional 90 days to file chargesheet. The court also told the defense team that they are free to move to the upper court against the order. Defense lawyer Adv Rohan Nahar confirmed that they would probably move to the High Court against the decision on Monday.