Home Nation

Pune court grants 90 more days for police to file chargesheet against arrested activists

The police had sought more time for filing the chargesheet saying that the new evidence necessitates more time for investigation.

Published: 02nd September 2018 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Activists Arrest

(T-B) Sudha Bharadwaj was arrested in Faridabad, Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Writer Vara Vara Rao from Hyderabad, Journalist Gautam Navlakha from New-Delhi and 61-Year old Vernon Gonsalves from Mumbai. (File | Agencies)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The district and sessions court at Pune on Sunday granted a 90-day extension to the Pune police to be able to file charge sheet against the activists arrested for alleged Maoist-links in June.

These suspects are Adv Surendra Gadling, General Secretary of the Indian Association of People's Lawyers (IAPL), Prof Shoma Sen, Head of Department of English at the Nagpur University, Sudhir Dhawale, Editor of Vidrohi magazine, Rona Wilson, Public Relations Secretary of the Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CORPP) and Mahesh Raut, anti-displacement activist from Bharat Jan Andolan and former Fellow at Prime Minister's Rural Development (PMRD) for Gadchiroli district.

They were arrested by the Pune police on June 6 under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UPAP) for their alleged Maoists links and role in the Elgaar Parishad at Pune on December 31, 2017 that allegedly led to violence at Bhima Koregain on January 1 this year.

In this case, the 90-day-limit within which the police is expected to file charge sheet was to end on Monday. However, after adding names of seven new suspects in the FIR and arresting five of them last week, the police had sought more time for filing the chargesheet saying that the new evidence necessitates more time for investigation.

In their plea moved in the court on Saturday, Pune police had sought additional 90-days to file chargesheet. The defense teams, however, objected to it and urged the court to schedule the hearing on Monday. However, the prosecution told the court that since the investigation officer have to go for the hearing in Supreme Court, they would like to the plea to be heard as early as possible after which the court scheduled the hearing today.

According to ACP Shivaji Pawar of the Pune Police, even as the court gathered to hear the defense argument on Sunday, the defense team sought more time for filing their reply. The court, however declined the request and granted the prosecution's request for additional 90 days to file chargesheet. The court also told the defense team that they are free to move to the upper court against the order. Defense lawyer Adv Rohan Nahar confirmed that they would probably move to the High Court against the decision on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
activists arrest maoist links Bhima Koregaon Pune police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats