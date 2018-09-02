Home Nation

Take pledge to root out BJP in Rajasthan: Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi to farmers

He said the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government had betrayed farmers by not waiving their loans.

Published: 02nd September 2018

By PTI

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi on Sunday asked farmers to take a pledge to vote the BJP out of power in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election.

"Farmers are committing suicides as they are being suppressed by the government," Dudi, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly, said.

The Congress leader while addressing farmers at his residence here urged them not to vote for the BJP in the assembly election due later this year.

"The government should listen to the voices of farmers and make the announcement of the entire loan waiver in the monsoon session of the assembly which is beginning on September 5," Dudi said.

Several Congress leaders, including former chief minister Jagannath Pahadia, former union ministers Namonarain Meena and Mahadev Singh Khandela, former PCC presidents BD Kalla and Dr Chandrabhan, were present on the occasion.

Dudi also launched a pamphlet on the "failure" of the government on farmers' issues.

