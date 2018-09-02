Home Nation

Unnao rape case: FSL report rules out poisoning of key CBI witness

As an autopsy could not ascertain the cause of death, the viscera had been sent for chemical analysis at a forensic science laboratory.

LUCKNOW: Ruling out the chances of a suspected foul play in the death of a key witness in the Unnao rape and murder case, the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) report did not find poison in viscera.

Yunus Khan, who had died on August 18, was a key witness in the case of custodial death of the father of the Unnao rape survivor. BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is in jail as the main accused since April 13.

"No poison has been detected in the viscera, which was sent for chemical analysis. This should end all speculation and settle the cause of his (Yunus) death beyond doubt," said ADG, Law & Order, Anand Kumar told the media on Sunday.

While the family of Yunus and the Unnao police had claimed that he died of liver ailment which he was suffering from quite some years, the uncle and other relatives of the rape survivor had suspected foul play by Sengar.

Yunus' family had buried his body on the day of his death without informing the CBI and the Unnao police. The rape survivor's uncle had demanded the district administration to exhume the body for autopsy.

The body was exhumed amidst heavy security and stiff resistance from the family members, who had staged a strong protest and tried self-immolation near the CM house in Lucknow on August 25. The body was re-buried on early morning of August 26.

Yunus, who used to run a grocery shop, was the witness to the physical assault of the rape survivor's father by Sengar's younger brother Atul Singh Sengar and his four accomplices on April 4. He had later died in police custody on April 9 due to internal injuries.

