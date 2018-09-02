Home Nation

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader shot dead in Itahar

TMC leader and social worker Bikash Mazumdar succumbed to his injuries after being taken to Raiganj super-specialty hospital.

Published: 02nd September 2018

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: An influential social worker and Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at point blank range by unknown assailants while he was returning home at Itahar in Uttar Dinajpur on Friday night.

The ruling party called a 12-hour bandh in Itahar in protest against the killing.

Itahar was witness to pitched battles between TMC and Congress cadres a few days ago in which some 20 people were injured.

On the other hand, investigation has revealed that miscreants from across the state border of Jharkhand might be involved in the incident where a three-year-old boy was shot in the head after his mother and winning BJP candidate Putul Mondal joined TMC to enable the ruling party to form board in Manikchak gram panchayat in Malda district.

Accordingly, vigil has been increased along the riverine border of Jharkhand and West Bengal in Malda district.

It has come to light that Putul Mondal's house came under attack three times before the shooting on August 30.

The condition of the child continued to be critical and he is under medical observation for 72 hours. 

