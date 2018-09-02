Home Nation

Woman killed, eight injured in yet another Ghaziabad building collapse

The injured were rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi's Shahdara.

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A woman was killed and eight people were injured in two separate building collapse incidents due to incessant rains here, police said Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said a roof of an under-construction building came crashing down at around 12. 30 pm on Sunday in Vikram enclave here, injuring two labourers, a woman and her 15-year-old daughter.

READ| After collapse of five-storey building, Ghaziabad Authority seals 84 illegal constructions

They were rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi's Shahdara, where the woman, identified as Praveen, succumbed to injuries, he said.

Her daughter, Nisha, and the labourers were discharged after treatment, Kumar said.

In the second incident, a double-storeyed building collapsed in Ashok Vihar colony of the Loni area Saturday night, injuring Islam Khan, his wife Bundo, son Kasif, daughters Shireen and Chandi, Kumar said.

