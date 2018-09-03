Home Nation

8,000 kgs of shark fins bound for China seized in Mumbai by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Export of shark fins of all species is prohibited under the law.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said Monday it has seized 8,000 kgs of shark fins from Mumbai and Gujarat meant for export to China and Hong Kong.

The seized shark fins were meant for illicit export by mis-declaring them as dried ray skins, dried marine products and fish maw, among others, a DRI statement said here.

"The DRI on September 1 seized around 8,000 kgs of shark fins. In all, 3000 kgs of shark fins were seized from a godown at Sewri in Mumbai and 5,000 kgs from Veraval in Gujarat. The DRI has intercepted four persons in this operation, including the mastermind," the statement said.

Investigations by the DRI Mumbai unit have indicated the entire quantity was intended to be exported to China and Hong Kong, it said.

"It has come up during the investigations that the stocks of shark fins are replenished regularly," the statement said.

Exports of shark fins are mis-declared as dried ray skins, dried marine products and fish maw, among others, avoid detection and circumvent prohibition, said the Central government agency.

Shark fins

