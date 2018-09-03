Home Nation

AAP will not ally with Congress for 2019 elections: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

Rai said his party aimed to end the dictatorship of the BJP, which created hurdles in the development work of the Delhi government and made the national capital suffer.

Published: 03rd September 2018 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai. | (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not ally with the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gopal Rai, a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, has said, adding that being a part of a post-poll Grand Alliance will depend on the manner in which the electorate votes.

"No," the Delhi State Convenor of the party snapped when asked during an interview with IANS whether there was any chance of an AAP-Congress alliance for the polls.

He said his party aimed to end the dictatorship of the BJP, which created hurdles in the development work of the Delhi government and made the national capital suffer.

"There is no 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) before the elections. There will be one post elections and being its part or not will depend totally on the situation. Our aim is very clear, we want the Modi government to go. We will do all we can to remove the BJP government," he said.

"We want an end to the dictatorship of the BJP. It has destroyed Delhi. Not helping us in our work is one thing. But they have created hurdles in our work. So, the favourable thing for Delhi will be that BJP should go."

The party will focus on Delhi, Haryana and Punjab during the 2019 elections.

"We will work hard on the seats where we have a winning trend."

The AAP is also focusing on the September 12 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls and towards this end, its Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) student's wing has joined hands with the left-wing All India Students' Association (AISA).

"AISA is a common students platform and it too fights against the hooliganism of ABVP. They harass not only students but teachers as well," Rai, who had begun his career with the AISA, said.

"Our government has changed the face of school education in the city. A good atmosphere at university and colleges will have an impact on the city's atmosphere. We have ensured good education and environment of study for students till Class 12, but when they go to university, they get a negative environment. People also want a positive change in DU," the minister said.

He also shrugged off accusations that the AAP had been playing caste politics after its potential candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi, Atishi, dropped her 'Marlena' surname as it apparently "sounded Christian".

The use of a surname, Rai contended, is a "personal matter" and a political party cannot decide an individual's choice.

"Using (or not using) a surname is a personal matter. A political party cannot decide an individual's choice. The party is only responsible for political decisions and not personal ones," Rai said.

The caste factor emerged after Ashutosh, one of the founding members who resigned from the party on August 15, accused it of forcefully using his surname.

"The party has not accepted the resignations of Ashutosh and Ashish Khetan (another of the old guard)," Rai said, adding that the party cannot do anything if they want to move on.

He also said the party will welcome them if they change their minds and come back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gopal Rai AAP 2019 elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Piyush Mishra (Photo: Shekhar Yadav)
Piyush Mishra clears air on reports of rift with Anurag Kashyap 
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India