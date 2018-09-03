Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa​ to visit Myanmar, Malaysia today

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, will embark on a three-day visit to Myanmar and Malaysia from September 3 to 8.

The visit will be beneficial for enhancing the strong camaraderie and partnership that the nations and their Air Forces share. Presently, the areas of cooperation include exchanges in the military training course, mutual visits by subject matter experts and joint air exercises.

During the visit, Dhanoa is scheduled to visit various operational establishments and interact with senior functionaries of the Myanmar and Malaysian Air Forces. The main focus of the visit would be to share ideas, enhance mutual engagement and promote understanding.

The visit of the Indian Air Force Chief would provide further impetus towards increasing defence cooperation between the Air Forces and pave the way for greater interaction in future.