Akali Dal worker, wife shot dead in Sangrur 

Police have registered a murder case against four persons​

Published: 03rd September 2018 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SANGRUR: A Shiromani Akali Dal worker and his wife were shot dead allegedly by four youths near the Sadar Basti locality here, police said Monday.

The deceased were identified as Dr Charanjit Garg and his wife Pooja, police said. Garg was a worker of the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal, they said.

The couple were going towards Raj Senior Secondary School last night, they said adding the accused intercepted their car and allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged weapons before firing bullets.

Police have registered a murder case against four persons. They were identified as Jaidev, Rakesh, Pradeep and a former Municipal Councillor, Pompy, a senior police official said.

Garg was demanding his money back from one of the accused, he said. Raids are being conducted to arrest.

Shiromani Akali Dal

