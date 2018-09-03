Home Nation

Big crackdown against Maoists' overground supporters planned; forces nab 500 in Chhattisgarh

The CRPF has deployed close to a lakh armed personnel and a heavy assortment of weapons and gadgets to tackle the Left Wing Extremism in various states of the country.

Published: 03rd September 2018 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Anti-Naxal Forces for Representational Purposes. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A first-time concerted crackdown has been launched against 'overground' Maoist supporters in various states and about 500 such people have been apprehended by the security forces in Chhattisgarh alone over the last one year, the chief of country's lead anti-Naxal operations force, the CRPF, has said.

CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar told PTI in an interview that this fresh action is being undertaken by them in coordination with state police forces with an aim to deny 'space' to the Left Wing Extremists and to counter them beyond the field operations.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed close to a lakh armed personnel and a heavy assortment of weapons and gadgets to tackle the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in various states of the country.

"We are now going to the villages and we are trying to see that action is taken against their (Maoists) overground supporters and workers, 'jan militia' and other people who give them the intelligence and local support.

"We are working with the local police and we are seeing that all the people who have been identified, either 'jan militia' or are wanted in different cases, they are rounded up (by the police)."

"More than 500 people with the help of our forces have been taken into custody in the last one year in Chattisgarh. We are trying to see that their (Naxal) overall support is also reduced," the DG told the news agency.

A senior official heading a special combat unit in Chhattisgarh later informed that all those people who have been found to have helped the Naxalite cadres in planning, aiding and executing an attack on security forces are the ones who are on their radar primarily and such persons are being tracked and apprehended or arrested as part of this new strategy to counter the LWE challenge.

Bhatnagar, a 1983-batch Indian Police Service officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, said the paramilitary force is gradually increasing its footprints into the core Naxal areas and has opened at least 15 new camps in the highly impenetrable and inhospitable jungles and terrain of south Bastar in Chhattisgarh which shares borders with Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana.

"If you were to look at figures this year, 160 Naxals have been neutralised in various states and the number of incidents (anti-Maoist operations) are maximum in Chhattisgarh followed by Jharkhand," he said.

The CRPF boss said he has taken some major policy decisions to better orient his combat units for success in operations without suffering major reverses.

"What we have also done is hardened our defences. We have also placed emphasis that it is not only the special forces like the CoBRA (specialised jungle warfare unit of CRPF) who have to be competent but also the GD (general duty) battalion troops who need to be properly trained as they are in the highest numbers by way of deployment and they are facing the maximum attrition," Bhatnagar said.

The officer took charge of the force in April last year in the backdrop of two major ambushes in Chhattisgarh's Sukma that claimed the lives of 37 CRPF men.

The regular battalions of the CRPF are the ones, he said, who go out every day in the same area where the threat is severe.

They actually are facing more threats than the special forces who largely go out for focussed operations and hence it has been decided to make the regular units stronger, the DG said.

"We have focussed to make our general duty battalion component very strong. We have infused the concept of young platoons, boys who are fit and well-trained and able to counter. We have also introduced a lot of young element in the Naxal theatre and in Chhattisgarh we have recently introduced about 5,000 new young recruits after their training," the officer said.

The DG said as a result of undertaking these policy and operational changes, this year during three or four severe attempts of ambush by Naxals, the force has been able to successfully "break" the killing ring without suffering any casualty and they affected injury to the attacking party.

"That has got the salutary effect for the forces," he said.

This year, the DG said emphatically, the CRPF operations and the boys are now much more confident, much more stronger and our area domination is better.

"We are also introducing a lot of new technology in terms of IED (improvised explosive device) detection and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) coverage, night vision devices, static surveillance like PTZ (pan, tilt and zoom) cameras not only for camp security but also for keeping a watch on the roads.

"We have tried to deny the Naxals the space to operate by deploying all these measures," he said.

No doubt, the DG said, the area and the number of districts in the control of the Naxals has reduced and there has been a 40 per cent decline in LWE violence incidents over a period of the last few years.

"West Bengal is almost clear except some areas on the border, Telangana has got a lot of success and now Naxal activity is restricted there close to the Chhattisgarh border."

"Today, the main movement (of the Naxals) is restricted to certain areas, primarily Chhattisgarh's south Bastar region and also the cut-off area in Odisha which is the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border and certain parts of Jharkhand," the DG said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Left Wing Extremism Anti-Naxal Operation CRPF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Piyush Mishra (Photo: Shekhar Yadav)
Piyush Mishra clears air on reports of rift with Anurag Kashyap 
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India