Home Nation

BJP Lok Sabha MP Harinarayan Rajbhar seeks formation of 'National Commission for Men'

The BJP MP also claimed that he has got wide support from men across the country after he proposed it during the monsoon session in Parliament last month.

Published: 03rd September 2018 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag (Photo | File/PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha member Harinarayan Rajbhar has batted for a National Commission for Men to highlight the plight of 'men suffering at the hands of their wives'.

Rajbhar has demanded that the statutory body for men should be on the lines of the National Commission for Women. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said, "On the lines of the National Commission for Women, a commission for men should be made; men should also get a platform. In the present time, we see incidents where men suffer at the hands of their wives. There should be no injustice with anyone."

The BJP MP also claimed that he has got wide support from men across the country after he proposed it during the monsoon session in Parliament last month. "I got over 5000 messages from different parts of the country. Some even from abroad supported this idea and batted for the formation of a statutory body," Rajbhar concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Domestic Violence Divorce marital rape marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India