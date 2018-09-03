BJP MLA's son threatens MP Jyotiraditya Scindia; mother gets him arrested

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The son of a ruling BJP MLA has threatened to kill Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, if he went ahead with his visit to Hata town of Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh on September 5.

Princedeep Lalchandra Khatik, the son of Uma Khatik, the BJP MLA from Hata seat, posted his threat on the Facebook on Sunday. "Listen Jyotiraditya, you have the blood of erstwhile Gwalior ruler Jiwajirao, whose ancestors had helped the Britishers defeat and assassinate the Queen of Jhansi, Laxmibai. If you even tried to enter Hata town, I'll shoot you. Either you'll die, or me."

With the Congress immediately reporting the matter to the Damoh police, Princedeep deleted the post within a few hours. The Damoh police registered a case under Sections 294 (obscene words/post), 504 (intentional insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC against Princedeep on Monday.

Later, Uma Khatik apologized on camera for her son's social media post. She welcomed Jyotirditya to Hata town. In the evening, the BJP MLA herself escorted her son to the Hata police station, where Princedeep surrendered before the police.

"I've taken my son to the Hata police station and got him arrested. The cops are free to take further action against him as per the law," she told journalists outside the Hata police station.

Congress state spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said the Facebook post again exposed the BJP's inherent Godse mind set. "We demand that our leader's security be reviewed thoroughly and streamlined further, if needed."