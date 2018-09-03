Four Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

By ANI

NARAYANPUR: Four Naxals were killed in following an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

The security personnel also recovered ammunitions including one INSAS rifle and two 12 bore pistols as well as other incriminating materials. The encounter took place in the forest of Kokrajhar's Gumiyabeda.

On August 6, as many as 15 Naxals were gunned down and four Naxals were apprehended from a forest area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

In May, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that 40 Naxals have been killed so far this year. He also informed that135 Naxals were killed in 2016 and 77 in 2017.