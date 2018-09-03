Home Nation

Four Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

The security personnel also recovered ammunitions including one INSAS rifle and two 12 bore pistols as well as other incriminating materials.

Published: 03rd September 2018 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Anti-Naxal Forces for Representational Purposes. | PTI

By ANI

NARAYANPUR: Four Naxals were killed in following an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

The security personnel also recovered ammunitions including one INSAS rifle and two 12 bore pistols as well as other incriminating materials. The encounter took place in the forest of Kokrajhar's Gumiyabeda.

On August 6, as many as 15 Naxals were gunned down and four Naxals were apprehended from a forest area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

In May, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that 40 Naxals have been killed so far this year. He also informed that135 Naxals were killed in 2016 and 77 in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inset addresses the public at Pragati Nivedana Sabha in Kongara Kalan. (Photo | PTI)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival