Government issues parameters for electrical components in metro systems

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving a push to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Centre has issued mandatory parameters for electrical components used in metro rail systems across the country such as elevators, escalators, tunnel ventilation and environmental control system (ECS).

The directions issued by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the states have to adhere to the parameters if they seek financial assistance from the Central government in executing the metro projects. The idea behind the move is to achieve uniformity in technical specifications of electrical items used by the metro rail systems for having standardised procurement and indigenisation.

“These specifications have been issued under ‘Make in India’ initiative. Procurement shall be governed by ensuring minimum 50 per cent local content in compliance to public procurement (preference to Make in India),” said a ministry official. The electrical components used in metro rail systems include lifts, escalators, tunnel ventilation and ECS—which constitutes air-conditioning system, ventilation system and station smoke management—power supply and traction system and electrical and mechanical system.

The parameters list various types of lights, depending on the location of installation, at underground stations. It mandates LED lighting at underground stations and parkings for energy efficiency. “Distribution of the lighting shall be such that up to 50 per cent of the lighting is fed by UPS System with a back-up of not less than 30 minutes in case of power supply failure,” it stated. Lifts with a minimum 13-passenger (1000 kg) capacity should be preferred, it stated.