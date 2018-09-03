Home Nation

Indian diaspora true cultural ambassadors of India: President Kovind

Kovind arrived in Cyprus on Sunday on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Europe to continue India's high-level engagements with European countries.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind addressing Indian Community in Cyprus . (Photo : Twitter/MEAIndia)

By PTI

NICOSIA: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday praised the Indian community in Cyprus for strengthening people-to-people relations between the two nations.

Addressing the Indian Community here, the president said, "India is proud of its diaspora and their achievements. They are true cultural ambassadors of India and will deepen our ties with Cyprus."

The president and his wife arrived at the Larnaca International Airport.

They were received by Georgios Lakkotrypis, Cyprus' Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

"Happy to begin my visit to Cyprus, one of our closest and most steadfast partners in the international community.

My delegation and I bring warm and friendly currents from the Indian Ocean to the waters of the Mediterranean.

Looking forward to a productive visit," Kovind tweeted.

Apart from Cyprus, Kovind will also visit Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

This is his first overseas state visit in the second year of his presidency.

