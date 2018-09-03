Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Youth killed in security force action during search operation in Pulwama

Security forces resorted to lathicharge and burst teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators who were trying to disrupt the operation and pelting stones.

Published: 03rd September 2018 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: A youth was killed and several others were injured when security forces opened fire, burst teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the demonstrators during Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Pulwama in south Kashmir on Monday.

They said immediately after security forces launched CASO in over a dozen villages in Pulwama, people at Muran hit the streets and tried to disrupt the operation.

Security forces resorted to lathicharge and burst teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators who were trying to disrupt the operation and pelting stones, they said.

Similar clashes took place at Goos in Pulwama, where security forces opened fire and burst teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators, pelting stones.

Several persons, including some security personnel were injured in the clashes, they said adding one of them received a bullet injury in the head.

The injured identified as Fayaz Ahmad was rushed to local hospital from where he was referred to Srinagar in a critical condition.

The injured later succumbed in the hospital, they added.

Clashes were going on when the reports last came in, they said adding mobile internet service has been suspended as a precautionary measure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pulwama Jammu and Kashmir BSF Stone pelting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India