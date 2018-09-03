Jammu and Kashmir: Youth killed in security force action during search operation in Pulwama

By UNI

SRINAGAR: A youth was killed and several others were injured when security forces opened fire, burst teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the demonstrators during Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Pulwama in south Kashmir on Monday.

They said immediately after security forces launched CASO in over a dozen villages in Pulwama, people at Muran hit the streets and tried to disrupt the operation.

Security forces resorted to lathicharge and burst teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators who were trying to disrupt the operation and pelting stones, they said.

Similar clashes took place at Goos in Pulwama, where security forces opened fire and burst teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators, pelting stones.

Several persons, including some security personnel were injured in the clashes, they said adding one of them received a bullet injury in the head.

The injured identified as Fayaz Ahmad was rushed to local hospital from where he was referred to Srinagar in a critical condition.

The injured later succumbed in the hospital, they added.

Clashes were going on when the reports last came in, they said adding mobile internet service has been suspended as a precautionary measure.